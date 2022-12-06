Not Available

It has been 35 years since Lin Minmei brought peace between the Zentradi and the humans. Basara and his band "Fire Bomber" are a struggling up and coming group on the Macross 7, an intergalactic colony ship traveling through space looking for a new planet to call home. During its flight, an unknown alien race appeared and started laying siege upon the colony. However, its attacks are not conventional - instead of trying to destroy them, they steal what is known as "spiritia," leaving victims in a catatonic state. Basara, yearning to have his music heard, flies into the battle zone in his Valkerie to spread the message of music.