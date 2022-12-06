Not Available

Macross 7

  Animation

It has been 35 years since Lin Minmei brought peace between the Zentradi and the humans. Basara and his band "Fire Bomber" are a struggling up and coming group on the Macross 7, an intergalactic colony ship traveling through space looking for a new planet to call home. During its flight, an unknown alien race appeared and started laying siege upon the colony. However, its attacks are not conventional - instead of trying to destroy them, they steal what is known as "spiritia," leaving victims in a catatonic state. Basara, yearning to have his music heard, flies into the battle zone in his Valkerie to spread the message of music.

Cast

Yō InoueIvane Geperuniti
Urara TakanoVeffidas Feaze
Tomo SakuraiMylene Flare Jenius
Takehito KoyasuGamlin Kizaki
Rio NatsukiMiho
Nobutoshi CannaBasara Nekki

