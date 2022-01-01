Not Available

Mad Jack the Pirate is a short lived 1990s cartoon. The show was created by Bill Kopp and was directed by Jeff DeGrandis. On American television, the show was broadcast on Fox Kids. The concept is of the adventures of the rather unsuccessful and cowardly Pirate Jack who despite his failures never doubts his own excellence and his dim-witted anthropomorphic rat sidekick Snuk as they sail the seas on their ship the Sea Chicken. Often noticed by fans and viewers of the show is its similarity to the BBC comedy series Blackadder. Similarities of the main characters: Jack to Edmund Blackadder and Snuk to Baldrick and even almost identical quotes from the series. Even Jack's archenemy Flash is not unlike Lord Flashheart and Angus is similar to McAngus. Currently, in some countries, the cartoon has DVD & VCD Editions. Also in Turkey, the cartoon was shown on Jetix Play and in Poland on Fox Kids. On July 23, 2001, Mad Jack and other properties of Saban Entertainment were sold to The Walt Disney Company.