It tells the story of two contrasting realities in the early 20th century: The construction of a railway in the Amazon rainforest and the glamorous life of Rio de Janeiro, where politicians and big businessmen lived. Consuelo is a young pianist heading toward the Amazon with her husband, Alonso. On the way, the two have an accident, and Alonso ends up losing his life. Alone and helpless, Consuelo gets lost in the middle of the forest, being weak and very sick. However, she ends up being supported by Joe Caripuna, a local Indian who welcomes the girl. The two become great friends, and Joe falls in love with the girl. He takes her to live around the railroad workers' camp, where she meets Dr. Richard Finnegan, who takes care of her health and all the workers who were in a dramatic situation. Richard also falls in love with Consuelo, who repays love, but the difficulties of work and the situations in which they find themselves make it difficult for them to get closer.