Mad Movies with the L.A. Connection is a 1985 syndicated television show produced by the comedy troupe the L.A. Connection. Every episode is a spoof of a classic movie where the video is the original (although edited to fit the show’s half-hour format) but all the dialogue is overdubbed with humorous dialogue written and voiced by the L.A. Connection, in a manner similar to Woody Allen’s feature-length film “What’s Up, Tiger Lily?” During one season, 26 half-hour episodes were produced. Before producing the series, the L.A. Connection did live comedy dubbing of films at the Ken Theater and the Nuart Theater in Los Angeles.