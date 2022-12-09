Madam Cutie On Duty

Not Available

As a child, Priscilla Wong was teased for her ugliness. After an accident that required her to have plastic surgery, she firmly believes that beauty can change lives. Even after she enters the police force, she still cares about beauty more than anything. When a prostitution case reveals that a loan-shark company is operating inside a public housing community, Priscilla and fellow CID officer Edwin Siu are sent to act as a couple in order to obtain information from the housewives. They meet the "Housewives Trio" of Mandy Wong, Kaki Leung and Rachel Kan. To investigate the case, Priscilla is forced to give up her fancy wardrobe and cater to the housewives.