Made in Japan

Not Available

In the 3-part drama Karasawa plays Yasaku Atsushi, the sales director of an electronics manufacturer who forms a secret restructuring team with six others to prevent the collapse of his company "Takumi Electric" (the name means "artisan" in Japanese) against a 3-month deadline by the bank to pull the plug. In addition the team has to contend with a Japanese engineer (played by Takahashi Katsumi) who, after being laid off when his lithium-ion battery project was frozen and possibly taken proprietary technology with him, is working for an up-and-coming Chinese company. Furthermore standing in the way for the team to succeed is a clueless corporate president given his job by his founder father and a reporter desperate for a scoop.