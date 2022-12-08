Madent El-Reyah 1988

Not Available

The story of the series is about « Agag » who does not know who his parents not only know that the person who upbringing has told him that I'm a great man and commanded him to go to Windy City to look for him , and at the same time there is someone who knows the secret of Ajah , a « Alehisbon largest » villain who wants to publish destruction everywhere, Viclv sons « gall »and« Hisbonh » to try to change Agag to turn to someone a liar and deceiver and sow hatred inside because Alehisbon largest has a prophecy that he can spread destruction in the world by the governor Windy City .