MadHouse was a TV series that aired on the American cable History Channel in 2010. It follows four teams of Modified class race car drivers through the 2009 season at Bowman Gray Stadium. The Modified Division is NASCAR's oldest division, and while the Northeast is the most popular region for this class of motorsport, it is a fan favorite at the Piedmont Triad's quarter-mile speedway. Junior Miller, Tim "The Rocket" Brown, Burt and Jason Myers and Chris Fleming are the five drivers who are followed throughout the series. Later drivers Jonathan "Jon Boy" Brown, Austin Pack, and Gene Pack are introduced to the audience.