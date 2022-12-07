Not Available

It's the Hatfields & McCoys on hot asphalt. Ramming, spin-outs and fistfights are not unheard-of at the "Madhouse", a quarter-mile racetrack in Winston-Salem, NC. There, daring local drivers show their love of cars and savvy ingenuity as they retool, redesign, rebuild and re-customize their cars for the big race on Saturday night. The new series with its colorful characters shows us a historic slice of culture, in a racing tradition that dates back to the days of running moonshine. Source: History Channel