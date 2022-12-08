Madhur Jaffrey's Curry Nation

Not Available

Culinary legend Madhur Jaffrey returns to television for the first time in 17 years with this new and exclusive series that sees her explore the British love affair with Indian cuisine, more than three decades after she introduced us to her native flavours, spices and dishes. From London to Birmingham and Glasgow to Leicester, this 10-part series sees Madhur travel around the UK, creating her very own food map and seeing first-hand how Indian food has been integrated into the national way of life and why it's constantly voted as one of the nation's favourite foods. In each episode, her journey will see her seeking out the many different thriving Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi communities, and meeting with fellow devotees of their cuisines from all backgrounds and walks of life. As well as being a personal journey of discovery, Good Food viewers will also see her demonstrate how - with just a few well-chosen spices, a main ingredient, and a series of easy steps - anyone, regardless of their heritage and background, can create a huge variety of delicious, authentic but accessible Indian and South Asian dishes.