Madhur Jaffrey's Flavours of India

In Flavours of India, Madhur Jaffrey celebrates the many regional dishes of India with their subtle and tantalizing flavours and aromas. In a gastronomic tour that takes her from Kerala—through Gujarat, Goa, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu—to the Punjab, the best-selling author of Indian Cookery investigates the culinary heritage of each different region and describes the influences that have shaped it. She meets the people who have inherited these traditions and, with their help, guides us through a selection of dishes that range from appetizers to relishes and desserts.