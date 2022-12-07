Madouou Grandzort

Not Available

In the future, the moon is a habitable place with atmosphere and gravity and is a famous tourist attraction. There are stories about a "long ears" creature like rabbits on the moon who can use magic. Haruka Daichi heads off to the moon during a summer holiday alone because he would like to see the long ears creature by himself. He gets himself dragged into a conflict between two ancient moon races: the "long ears" race and the Jado race. The Jado race wanted to conquer the universe and resurrect ancient evil powers to seize control of the Earth. Now the "long ears" race and Daichi must seek three warriors who could use magic to release the Mado King to fight the Jado race and to free the "long ears" race's kingdom, Rabiluna, from the Jado race.