After spending eight years in prison for a crime he did not commit, the murder of his wife, John Madson has been released and wants revenge on the policeman that framed him, Det. Insp. Rourke. He meets Magda, a fiesty barrister, who is willing to help him exact his revenge legally and also gets him a job as an outside clerk in her chambers. As the wheels of justice grind slowly forward Madson starts to rebuild his life and feels the need to help other clients of Magda's that the law appears to be treating unfairly.