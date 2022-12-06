Not Available

Like a demented offspring of Saturday Night Live and In Living Color, sketch comedy series Mad TV mines the world of popular culture for subjects ripe for parody. Based on the comic stylings of Mad magazine, the series satirizes celebrities, music videos, television shows, and more through outrageous sketches, a unique assembly of recurring characters, and the uninhibited zaniness of cast members. MADtv is now currently in its 10th season on FOX. The very talented cast includes Ike Barinholtz, Frank Caliendo, Crista Flanagan, Daniele Gaither, Spencer Kayden, Keegan-Michael Key, Bobby Lee, Michael McDonald, Nicole Parker, Ron Pederson, Jordan Peele, Aries Spears, Paul Vogt, and Stephnie Weir - the largest full cast in MADtv history.