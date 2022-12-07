Not Available

Eight famous amateurs, with a passion for classical music, do battle for the chance to conduct the BBC Concert Orchestra in front of a live audience of 30,000 at BBC Proms in the Park as part of the Last Night of the Proms. Actors Jane Asher and David Soul, drum and bass star Goldie, Blur bassist Alex James, broadcasters Katie Derham and Peter Snow, and comedians Sue Perkins and Bradley Walsh compete to be the Maestro. Presenter Clive Anderson takes us on a fascinating, surprising and thrilling journey into the heart of music making.