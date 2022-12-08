Not Available

In Mafia Greatest Hits, a brand-new and exclusive 13-part series, the depraved characters of the US mafia’s darkest villains are exposed. The American mafia dominated organised crime in the United States from the end of the 19th century and into the 20th century, with five families in New York City – Gambino, Lucchese, Genovese, Bonanno and Columbo – ruling the roost. From this base, the mafia was able to establish itself as a secret, yet terrifying, organisation, which spread across the country right under the noses of the authorities. Each episode of Mafia’s Greatest Hits features a chilling tale of underworld crime, told through the first-hand accounts of FBI and secret agents, and gets to know some the organisation’s most infamous and powerful criminals, who once ran crime rings in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York, Florida and Chicago.