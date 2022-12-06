Mag ik u kussen? (NL)

Not Available

Mag ik u kussen? is a Dutch humorous 'dating show' based on the same show by the Flemish network Canvas. Three comedians, two Dutchmen and one Fleming, compete with eachother to conquer the heart of a Dutch female celebrity. The game consists of various rounds, after which the female celebrity secretly awards points to the contestants. After the round called 'the interrogation' the contestant with the smallest amount of points is declared 'the loser' and is eliminated. The other two contestants take part in a final face-off, after which the woman declares one of them to be the winner. The winner may then kiss the woman.