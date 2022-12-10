Not Available

Magatsu Wahrheit: Zuerst

  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Yokohama Animation Lab

Two young people living in the Wahrheit Empire are planning to relocate to the capital city: the shy Inumael who works as a transporter and left his beloved sister behind at his parents' home, and Leocadio, a naive new soldier of the Empire who spends his days in the imperial city thinking of his future as a soldier. In the Empire, countless human beings were once extinguished from the world. The return of the "light," the disaster that summoned a ferocious monster into the world, is predicted, and the remaining humans' spirits are devastated. Meanwhile, the fate of Inumael, Leocadio, and the history of the Empire will change drastically as a result of one weapon smuggling incident.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images