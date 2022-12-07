Not Available

Polish version of Ally McBeal starring Joanna Brodzik as Magda Milowicz a 30 something Warsaw Lawyer who spends more time fretting over her on again off again romance with Piotr (Pawel Malaszynski) than actually lawyering. Throw in a bunch of friends who bounce from one failed relationship to another and away you go. Actually if ou crossed "Friends" with "Ally McBeal" took out the humour and changed it to Polish you would get this show. A bit whiney in my opinion but the wife absolutely loves it to bits. Although to be fair i don't understand Polish so i miss half the nuances of what is probably fine entertainment. Currently in it's 4th or 5th season