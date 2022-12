Not Available

Maggie and the Ferocious Beast is set in an imaginary place called Nowhere Land. It's a place where our heroine, precocious five-year-old Maggie, has drawn a map where she takes her favorite stuffed toys, Hamilton Hocks and the Ferocious Beast. Maggie loves Beast and Hamilton so much that she has created a whole world for them to explore! Together, they climb the highest mountains, cross the widest deserts, and have tons of fun.