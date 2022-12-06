Not Available

After playing Corky Sherwood for ten seasons on <cite>Murphy Brown</cite>, Faith Ford continues in the sitcom medium as the title character in a show of her own, <cite>Maggie Winters</cite>. Voted "Most Likely to Succeed" while in high school, this former homecoming queen leaves her cheating husband in the big city to return home to Indiana to live with her mother, fifteen years after leaving it. Now that she is back, she will have the chance to renew old acquaintances and rivalries. The series aired Wednesdays at 8:30pm ET/PT on CBS, except where noted in the guide.