Jia Jia and Jing Jing are from a magic family. They spend their lives looking for their missing younger sister, Liang Liang, who was taken in by a nice Zhu family. But, they soon realize that under the loving, caring facade, the family is on the verge of breaking apart. So the sisters decide to repay the family's kindness by using their magical powers to help the family get back together.