Magic Adventures of Mumfie

A whimsically drawn, tiny elephant whose adventures are set to music, Mumfie has boundless energy, innocence and a curious, impressionable spirit. Tired of being alone in the world, Mumfie would wait for the mail to arrive every day, believing that adventures came that way. But he soon realized he had to go out in the world to find his own adventures, fate and friendships, which he shares with young viewers everywhere. Mumfie discovers a host of lovable characters through his travels, each finding strength in Mumfie's positive attitude. Scarecrow, who stood forgotten in the corn fields, and Pinkey, a flying pig who had once been separated from her mother, are among his friends.