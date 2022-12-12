Magic Forest

Not Available

The story of Dong Phayayen begins with the protagonist Petch Phayaprai ( Point-Chonwit ) who his father takes him out to sell buffaloes. but was robbed by thieves before Petch's mission is to find his father in the Dong Phaya Yen forest. with a large group of thieves at that time The heroine of the story, Khun Chan ( Cherbell Lallin ), has a father as a permanent secretary who was sent to defeat the thieves in this forest and disappeared. So his and her missions have the same goal. That is to find father together.