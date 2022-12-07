Not Available

* Based on the first chapter of Aoyama Goushou's Magic Kaito shounen manga. Kuroba Kaito is a high school student with an interest in magic. His father was a great magician who had passed away eight years ago after a botched magic trick. One day, Kaito finds the costume of Phantom Thief Kid, the world's greatest thief, hidden behind a secret door in his room. Putting two and two together, Kaito realises that Kid and his deceased father were one and the same! Furthermore, it turns out that his father's death was not the result of an accident, but murder! In order to discover the identity of the perpetrators of this crime, Kaito dons the mantle of Phantom Thief Kid, Junior.