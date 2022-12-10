Magic-Kyun! Renaissance

Not Available

A world where art becomes magic. In this world, people who can inspire passion with their Magic Arts are called Artistas, and are employed in show business. In Hoshinomori Private Magical Arts High School, where Artistas are taught, a strange new student named Ohana Aigasaki transfers into the school. Ohana is placed on the planning committee for the school's yearly Hoshinomori Summer Festa cultural festival. She spends her romantic school life with six other boys who aim to become entertainers in the future and alongside Ohana, to be the school's Artista Prince and Princess, only chosen once a year.