David Blaine perfected the magician-on-the-street TV idea in a series of 1990s specials, including one called ``Magic Man.'' Is Travel Channel pulling a different rabbit out of a hat in this same-titled series, one with a premise that appears remarkably similar to Blaine's early TV work? Viewers can judge after watching JB Benn, whom Travel describes as a ``world-traveler and mind-blowing street magician.'' The series takes Benn all over the world, where locals and tourists, alike, watch closely and up close as he performs a unique brand of illusions and interactive magic.