Magic Moment

Yi Tong thought that she's very tough. She wouldn't yield to her mother but she yielded to love. After losing a mother's love, she put all her hope in love. But mockingly, love abandoned her. But her mother still cooked for her and waited for her at home. When she ran back to her mother's side, what awaited her was just the cold body and her dead mother. Yi Tong decided to face her regrets by using the time capsule her mother left behind to help her mother fulfil her regrets in life.