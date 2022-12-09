Magic of Science 2

Not Available

Magicians Wayne Houchin, Ben Hanlin and Billy Kidd return – with new-comer Nate Staniforth – a for another season of jaw-dropping illusions. Based entirely on scientific theories and empirical principals, their mesmerizing stunts prove that it’s not just what you do, it’s how you do it. From levitating fast food to mindreading to a death-defying water escape, the magicians perform a range of street magic across cities such as London, New York and Warsaw. Tune in and be awed by these mind-blowing tricks, and discover the secrets – and science – behind the illusions.