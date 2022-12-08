Not Available

In each episode of "Magic Outlaws", we're going to travel the country with our gang of three world class magicians, says a statement from the show. Like a cross between a classic street magic show, a travel log and "The Hangover," our three incredible magicians will descend on a city or town in their convertible Cadillac and explore everything that makes this place great, giving us a first-hand look into the people, places and things through the eyes of groundbreaking original street magic