Magic Phone 2: Silly Girl Return

The magician Ma Lei (MA Wenzhong) wants to disturb the operation of the wheel of time and destroy the earth, but at the critical moment, he is obstructed by a mysterious time guard. Although Ma Lei's plot has not succeeded for the time being, the earth is still in the shadow of crisis. In order to protect world peace, silly girl (Shuchang) finds the boy Lu Dongyu (Cao Jun) and brings him back to modern times. Only he can stop Ma Lei's plot. Coincidentally, the mother Lu Dongyu has been looking for is the mysterious time guard. Who knows that Ma Lei is aware of silly girl's plan and secretly follows her. He wants to find the time guard and kill her by their hands. Meanwhile, Lu Xiaoqian (Li Bin), Lu Dongyu's father, is also involved in this dispute. He must restore silly girl's destroyed system within the time limit to really stop Ma Lei's plot