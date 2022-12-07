Magical Angel Creamy Mami

Not Available

Morisawa Yuu is a 9 year old girl who lived in Creamy ga Oka. Her parents ran a crepe shop. One day she went to a race track and a magical ship came out of the sky. There was a little guy Pinopino who gave her a magic stick. He said that Yuu can use it for one year. He left two cat-like creatures Nega and Poji to look after Yuu. The magic stick allowed Yuu to transform into a 15 year old girl called Creamy Mami. Creamy Mami appeared at a TV studio and became a new idol after singing one song.