Not Available

Kazuki Mai, an elementary schoolgirl, wanted to be a magician but her skills weren't good enough for here to join her grandparents' Magiccarat troupe. One day she sees a light enter a strange heart-shaped mirror. The light is actually a mirror fairy named Topo, who takes over her favourite stuffed toy, a flying squirrel and gives her a bracelet with the 4 card suits. The bracelet can turn into a bubble wand which transforms Mai into the 18 year old magician Magical Emi, who uses her magic to help people and participate in her grandparents' shows. Kozuki Mai, an elementary student how wanted to be a magician but her skills weren't good so for here to join the Magicarat family a light ball got into a stuffed doll of flying squirrel that someway gave her the power to turn in to the 18-years old Magical Emi so she was abel to join the famly more or less...