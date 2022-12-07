Magical Pokan

Not Available

Liru the werewolf, Pachira the vampire, Aiko the android and Uma the witch have just moved to Tokyo, but they are terribly inexperienced with everyday life. The littlest things like sunlight plagues Pachira's existence, Uma's magic never quite goes as planned, Aiko finds her huge android weight embarrassing and Liru's obsession with food creates endless problems. Despite this, the girls still have a blast exploring the life of a human. From the Tanabata festival to browsing TV shopping channels, from donating blood to figuring out the postal system, the girls always manage to have a good time.