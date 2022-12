Not Available

Peng Bo obtains a time traveling polaroid camera that enables him to go back to the same location 10 years ago for ten minutes. Little did he know that his future self is the one who hands him that polaroid camera. One time, he travels back in time and bumps into Song Qiao Qiao. And then, all kinds of misunderstanding started happening between them. As time goes by, both of them started to understand each other more.