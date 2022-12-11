Magical Witch Punie-Chan

Not Available

In order for the princess of Magical Land, Punie Tanaka, to become queen she must become a transfer student in a Japanese high school. Due to her potential to become the next ruler, she has many enemies that wish to assassinate her. This proves difficult to them because Punie is both skilled at martial arts and possesses magic powers which she uses to quickly defeat her enemies. The series is a parody of magical princess anime, and often uses the juxtaposition of cute characters with brutal violence for humor.