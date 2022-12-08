Not Available

Ex-con Paul is desperately trying to keep his business, Ace Decorators, afloat. His partner, Sheila, wants him to give up and take a paid job with his previous employers, the notorious King brothers, but Paul refuses to abandon his workmates – sweet and bookish stoner Dino and volatile Terry – who he met in prison. Two potential contracts stand between them and oblivion. But one depends on Paul winning over the obnoxious, racist site manager of a dodgy estate and the other seems to have been sewn up already by the King brothers.