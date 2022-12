Not Available

Magne Robo Gakeen is a Japanese anime television series that aired from 1976 to 1977 in Japan. There were 39 episodes. It is also referred to as "Magnerobo Ga-Keen", "'Gakeen Supermagnetron", "'Gakeen Magnetic Robot", "Robotman Gakeen", "Gakeen". Outside of Japan, several episodes were edited and cobbled together into a movie-length feature, and in this format it is also known as Magnos the Robot or Renegade Force.