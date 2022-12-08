Mahabharat (2013)

Not Available

Mahabharat is a Hindu epic that narrates the story of the struggle to establish righteousness on the throne of Hastinapura. Two collateral branches of the family, Pandavas and Kauravas, participate in the struggle for right to the throne of Hastinapura, affecting lots of lives in the way. The struggle culminates in the great battle of Kurukshetra that produces complex conflicts of kinship and friendship, dilemmas of picking between family loyalty and duty, all driven by the razor-sharp strategies of Krishna, the master puppeteer. Watch the epic that encompasses every complex and simple thing in the world- a story so vast and deep that it can wrap all experiences and produce the Hindu scriptures of Bhagvad Gita.