Mahou Sentai Magiranger

Not Available

Out of the blue, monsters usually living beneath the Earth’s surface began to attack the terrestrial world. They were called the Underground Hades Empire Infershia. The Ozuki Siblings of Makito, Houka, Urara, Tsubasa, and Kai hear from their mother, Miyuki, that they are the Magicians of Justice to stand against the Infershia. The siblings are perplexed by such an unexpected event. However, without hesitation, Miyuki charges at the Infershia, and the Ozu Siblings are forced to come together to fight as one.