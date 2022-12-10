Mahouka Koukou no Yuutousei

Not Available

A century has passed since magic - true magic, the stuff of legends - has returned to the world. It is spring, the season of new beginnings, and a new class of students is about to begin their studies at the First National Magic University Affiliated High School, nickname: First High. It follows the events of the original series as seen through the eyes of Shiba Miyuki, Tatsuya's sister. The life of an honor student comes with a lot of expectations...and unexpected hidden feelings?!