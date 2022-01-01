Not Available

Maid in Akihabara is a 6 episode series that was produced in Japan on 2005 and released on Feb 24, 2006. Each episode ran about 15 minutes, and took place in Akihabara, Tokyo - the cyber city of Japan. The story begins when an woman, named Saki, tries to find a job to hide from a bar gang, since she have worked at a bar before. She ends up getting a job at a Maid cafe called Meido no myage (Maid's gift). She is the third maid to be joining the cafe. With the addition of being homeless, she lives in a 24h internet cafe.