Maid Sama!

Once an all-boys school, Seika High, a renowned school full of reckless and filthy students, has recently become a co-ed school. However, with the female population still remaining a minority even after the change over the recent years, Misaki Ayuzawa takes it into her own hands to reform the school and allow a chance for the girls to feel safer in the rough environment. Even the teachers are on her side.
|Kenichi Suzumura
|Igarashi Tora
|Ayumi Fujimura
|Ayuzawa Misaki
|Nobuhiko Okamoto
|Usui Takumi
|Kaori Ishihara
|Ayuzawa Suzuna
|Mariya Ise
|Erika
|Kana Hanazawa
|Hanazono Sakura
