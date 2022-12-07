Not Available

Maid Sama!

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Hiroaki Sakurai

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Half HP Studio

Once an all-boys school, Seika High, a renowned school full of reckless and filthy students, has recently become a co-ed school. However, with the female population still remaining a minority even after the change over the recent years, Misaki Ayuzawa takes it into her own hands to reform the school and allow a chance for the girls to feel safer in the rough environment. Even the teachers are on her side.

Cast

Kenichi SuzumuraIgarashi Tora
Ayumi FujimuraAyuzawa Misaki
Nobuhiko OkamotoUsui Takumi
Kaori IshiharaAyuzawa Suzuna
Mariya IseErika
Kana HanazawaHanazono Sakura

Images