Maiden touches ballet boy

After Viu, the region's leading OTT streaming video provider It has been opened in Thailand until it has gained widespread popularity. It's time for the launch of the first original series in Thailand in collaboration with Workpoint Entertainment. Leading producer and publisher of entertainment content Created the comedy series 'Ho! Family' that, in addition to broadcasting in Thailand, is also broadcast to foreigners in 16 countries. At the press conference launching 'Ho! Family' on February 11, skilled director Pruek Emaruji led the cast of the story, Kao Jirayu, Panpan Sutatta, Ping Pong Thongchai and Karisa Springett to discuss the work. In the story, which for nine and Pan Pan, in this regard, it is a reunion in 7 years for both of them.