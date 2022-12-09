Not Available

In Yeob (Jung Yoo Mi) is a beautiful noblewoman who becomes a servant overnight when her father is framed and labeled a traitor. She ends up falling in love with a fellow servant, Moo Myung (Oh Ji Ho) who is the most attractive servant and skilled warrior in Hanyang. He is also a mysterious man who hides his real identity and pretends to be a servant. Meanwhile, Eun Gi (Kim Dong Wook) is a man who has everything from intelligence to looks. He is the chosen groom for In Yeob and will forms a rivalry with Moo Myung.