Main Abdul Qadir Hoon is a unique story of a boy named Abdul Qadir (Fahad Mustafa). He has a heart of gold whose life goes through many twists and turns because of people around him trying to influence him. He is an obedient son but his parents are too busy with their own lives. He befriends a girl in his neighborhood by the name of Zareen (Alishba Yousuf) who is a spoilt and fast girl. She gradually influences him towards drinking alcohol and smoking. When he proposes to her she rejects him and a heart-broken Abdul Qadir is sent to England by his mother Meera (Saba Hameed). In England (those episodes were actually shot in Turkey), Abdul Qadir totally immerses himself in the local culture and befriends Faiz (Faisal Qureshi ), Shah Mir and Sarmad. Here accidentally he meets Nell (Aamina Sheikh) and employs her as his housekeeper. One day he attempts to be a bit too forthcoming and sociable with her, in response to this she pleads to him in the name of God and this hits him deeply. Nell gradually brings him back to religion. Abdul Qadir is so influenced with Nell that the two get married but Nell dies as she is suffering from Aids. After living for 9 months in abroad, Abdul Qadir surprises his mother on his return by sporting a beard and wearing a cap. On her enquiring he tells her that he wants to be a religious scholar. Now Meera wants to change her son and for this asks for Zareen’s help. Zareen is now divorced twice and lives in poverty. Zareen initially refused the offer from Meera, but afterwards, poverty gets the better of Zareen, and for the sake of money she takes her offer. Zareen run's into Abdul Qadir while jogging one day, the later meet up with each other. They go out a few times. Meanwhile, Pasha, Zareen's ex-husband, finds out about the plot and blackmail's Zareen into giving him money to stop him from telling Abdul Qadir. On Zareen's birthday, Abdul Qadir goes to Zareen's house, where Pasha is already there, the door stays open, as Abdul Qadir overhears the plan his mother laid out. Pasha, at this time tries to rape Zareen, but Abdul Qadir steps in and protects Zareen. Abdul Qadir soon leaves the house. His mother now wants him to marry her best friends' daughter, who initially was going to marry Jawad, an old friend of Abdul Qadir, who had extremely ill mannered habits. Abdul Qadir notifies Meera's best friend about Jawad, and her daughter also catches Jawad in the presence of other girls. Then Meera's best friends daughter now wants to marry Abdul Qadir, but while all this is happening, Faiz, his friend abroad is sick, and his father wants Abdul Qadir to bring him back. Abdul Qadir leaves the house without greeting his mother, she thinks that he left because of her, and that he will never come back. Meera becomes sick and is hospitalised. When she returns from the hospital, the absence of Abdul Qadir dawns upon her. She slowly comes to love everything Abdul Qadir loved. She accepts the gardners sons gift of sweets, which he wanted to give to Abdul Qadir because the gardners son came first in his class. The son also wants to become a Muslim, after looking up to Abdul Qadir. Soon Zareen returns to her father, and finds out Meera is sick. She visits Meera's house, where they have an emotional moment and they hug each other. Meera slowly comes to realize the similarities between Zareen and Abdul Qadir. She soon develops a liking for her. Abdul Qadir returns to Pakistan after Faiz's death and finds out that Zareen is about to get married, he sadly agrees to go for the ceremony where it is revealed that the wedding is for Zareen and himself. After the wedding Abdul Qadir gives Zareen the ring in which he wanted to propose her years ago and then he tells her to call him Abdul Qadir instead of A.Q.