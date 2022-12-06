Maison Close

Not Available

Paris, 1871. This is a story of the women trapped in a luxury brothel, 'Paradise'. The very young Rose came to Paris in search of her mother, former prostitute. She is trapped and forced to enroll in Paradise. Vera is 35 years. She knows that the end of her career as a prostitute is near. She is betting everything on the Baron Du Plessis, her main client and the only one able to redeem her debt. Hortense is the owner of Paradise. She must take care her girls and resist pressure from a thug from the suburbs who is charging her money