Major Crimes

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Warner Bros. Television

Two-time Oscar nominee Mary McDonnell stars in this spin-off of "The Closer", taking the detectives in the Los Angeles Police Department's Major Crimes division into bold new territory. As the new boss, McDonnell's Captain Sharon Raydor is determined to lead the department with a more team-oriented approach, sharing the credit with the people with whom she works. The show focuses on how the American justice system approaches the art of the deal as law enforcement officers and prosecutors work together to score a conviction.

Cast

Mary McDonnellCaptain Sharon Raydor
G.W. BaileyLt. Louie Provenza
Tony DenisonLt. Andy Flynn
Michael Paul ChanLt. Mike Tao
Raymond CruzDetective Julio Sanchez
Phillip P. KeeneBuzz Watson

