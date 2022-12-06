Not Available

The first season is set at the fictional Camp Singleton (meant to represent Camp Pendleton) where hard-charging United States Marine Corps Major John D. “Mac” MacGillis is commander of the infantry training school. MacGillis's life is changed when he falls in love with a liberal journalist, Polly Cooper. At the beginning of the second season, the MacGillis family moves to Camp Hollister (based on Marine Corps Base Quantico) where Mac must adapt to the role of Staff Secretary (or, “Staff Weenie”) and the crazy antics of Commanding General Marcus C. Craig, Aide-de-Camp 1st Lt. Eugene Holowachuk, and Gunnery Sgt. Alva "Gunny" Bricker.