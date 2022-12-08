Not Available

Shaun Majumder dreams to give something truly special back to his hometown of Burlington, NL, a remote and traditional town on the east coast of Canada that was once a logging and ship-building hub.. After travelling the world, Shaun returns to the tiny community 350 people with the plans of building a small guesthouse. You see, in Burlington there are no hotels or restaurants. A small traditional salt-box guesthouse is perfect, right? A trip to Fogo Island inspires Shaun to dream bigger. How big? Well, how about a $2.6 million, 5-star, ecolux lodge with high-end guest cabins, a food supply system, guided tours and dozens of other activities to re-vitalize his hometown. To make this happen Shaun teams up with his fiancée, Shelby Fenner, his big sister Rani Majumder and his soon to be bromantic partner Peter Blackie. What Shaun lacks in project management experience he makes up for in unwavering optimism, determination and a solid team of skilled friends, family and colleagues. How does the community feel about Shaun’s plan? Will the government financially back Shaun in his wildly entrepreneurial venture? How will he pull together the required resources and still find time for his full-time acting career? Majumder Manor is the heartwarming, hilarious and humbling story of one man's attempt to give back to a community that’s given him so much to him.